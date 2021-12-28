Advertisement

After receiving no district judge nominations, Commission to meet to discuss renewed call

FILE
FILE(AP Newsroom)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After it got no nominations to fill a district judge vacancy, the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to discuss a renewed call.

Kansas Courts says the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via telephone conference at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, to discuss a renewed call for nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson Co.

The commission said it did not get any nominations by the deadline at noon on Dec. 16 to fill the position. It said Jan. 14 is the date reserved for interviews and could be rescheduled if necessary.

The 8th Judicial District covers Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The meeting will be open for the public to listen, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

Kansas law requires a district magistrate judge to be a resident of the county when they take and while they hold office, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass a certification exam in 18 months.

After serving a year in office, state law also requires the new judge to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in the position. If retained, they will serve a four-year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission includes Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Douglas Thompson of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Council Grove, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction city, Daryl Enos of Marion, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

