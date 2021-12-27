Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple felony charges after officials say he tried to flee in a stole vehicle late Christmas night.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Richard C. Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two misdemeanor warrants, felony flee and elude, felony possession of stolen property, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, registration, insurance and various other traffic infractions.

Officials say a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Cabrera was driving late Saturday night near SE 4th St. and SE Golden Ave.

They say the license plate didn’t match the vehicle.

Instead of pulling over, they say the Subaru fled.

The vehicle became disabled when it struck a median at SE 6th Ave. and SE Branner St. Officials say Cabrera then got out of the car and ran into a nearby alley where he was then taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was reported out of the City of Topeka.

According to officials the incident remains under investigation.

