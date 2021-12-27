Monday forecast: Cooler but still mild for this time of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ll have a wide range in temperatures this week from lows in the single digits to highs in the 60s. There’s a slight chance of rain tonight however the bigger concern will be this weekend’s weather. Not only will the New Year start out bitterly cold but many spots may end up having the first snow of the season.

First and foremost we are at the point of the forecast, 5-6 days out before the first snowflakes where details are not known and they won’t be (at least comfortably) until Thursday at the earliest. We are at the point where it wouldn’t be a bad idea to prepare for the potential for at least a couple inches of snow but know the forecast is subject to continuously change in the next several days.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds this morning leading to mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Slight chance of rain southeast of the turnpike with a better chance toward I-35. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. WInds E/S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s in north-central KS with low-mid 60s especially along and south of the turnpike. A cold front pushing through in the afternoon will lead to falling temperatures so many spots will be in the 30s and 40s by 5pm. Winds S/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. The wind shift and breezy conditions will lead to a fire danger so outdoor burning is discouraged.

Our coldest stretch of the ‘work’ week will be Tuesday night through Wednesday night with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s. More seasonal temperatures return Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Friday night into the first weekend of 2022 will be COLD with accumulating snow possible. Expect temperatures to drop during the day on Saturday leading to single digits lows (sub-zero wind chills) Saturday night with highs stuck in the 20s on Sunday despite mostly sunny skies.

Taking Action:

Rain tonight will mainly be confined to a small portion of the WIBW viewing area and it’s not expected to be heavy (most spots that get rain will get less than 0.10″).

Fire danger threat tomorrow, outdoor burning is discouraged.

Get ready for winter this weekend not only with our coldest temperatures of the season so far but the possibility of our first snow of the season. DO NOT expect specific details like snowfall totals until Thursday at the earliest. Even if we do give any totals, it’s what the raw computer model is indicating not our official forecast.



