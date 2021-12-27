Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges after police say he was caught running from a home he previously broke into Monday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Dept., Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated burglary, theft, criminal damage and possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say police were called to a home in the 1000 block of NE Michigan on a report of someone breaking into their house through the basement.

When police arrived, they found Nesbitt running from the home.

He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.