Long road to recovery for Kansas ranchers after wildfires

PARADISE, Kan. (AP) — Ranchers in western Kansas have begun to recover from the deadly wildfires that torched their land earlier this month, but they acknowledge it will be a long process.

Two men died and the Kansas Forest Service estimates that around 163,000 acres of land were burned on Dec. 15 in fast-spreading fires driven by wind gusts of up to 100 mph.

Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose resources were depleted by wildfires earlier this month thanks to the efforts of two men from Pottawatomie Co.

Rich Koester, whose ranch ear the Russell County town of Paradise was among the many that were damaged, is typically busy caring for newborn calves or preparing his herd for winter this time of year. Instead, he’s been busy burying livestock.

“It was burning so fast that it just went over the top of everything. … A lot of the cattle didn’t have a chance,” Koester told KCUR-FM while fighting back tears. “I don’t know how any of mine survived.”

The fire killed more than one-third of his 200-head herd and engulfed every bit of his roughly 800-acre pasture.

