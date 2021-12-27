KDOT announces a lane closure for an upcoming bridge inspection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced that the left lane on southbound U.S. 75 will be closed for a bridge inspection of the Westgate Bridge on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The lane will be closed from U.S. 24 to I-70 while crews work on the bridge. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue until 3 p.m., if weather permits it.

KDOT is asking that drivers and motorists remain cautious, follow and obey the warning signs, and be ready for slow-moving traffic.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced that the left lane on southbound U.S. 75 will be closed for a bridge inspection of the southbound Westgate Bridge on Tuesday, Dec. 28. (Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT))

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.