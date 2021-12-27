Advertisement

Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers

By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose resources were depleted by wildfires earlier this month thanks to the efforts of two men from Pottawatomie Co.

According to Steve and Kellie O’Shea, a convoy carrying an estimated $12,000 in donated hay, cattle feed, fence posts, and meals left the Onaga area Monday morning.

The donations were headed to Paradise, Kansas, which is located in Russell County.

The efforts were organized by two young Pottawatomie Co. farmers. Cody Zabel of Onaga, and TJ Minihan, of Wheaton/Onaga.

The O’Shea’s tell 13 NEWS Zabel and Minihan contacted several of their friends and fellow Pottawatomie farmers to round up the donations.

All the farmers who made contributions were between 28 and 35 years-old, according to the O’Sheas.

Those who did not donate supplies donated their time.

Mechanics provided free labor to get semis and trailers road ready, and Farmers State Bank of Westmoreland, Manhattan and Onaga has offered to cover the entire cost of fuel for the trip.

The convoy consisted of eight loads of hay/silage, a load of fence posts, and several frozen meals.

The Kansas Forest Service says that around 163,000 acres burned on Dec. 15, not the 400,000 that was first estimated. The Forest Service released a map showing the number of burned acres in each county.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas
One Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas

Latest News

Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose...
Pott. Co. Farmers Donate $12,000 in hay, supplies to help friends out west
A Twin Cities-area man is facing charges after he was arrested for fishing naked in...
Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail
Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections Dec. 26, 2021...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle
40s and 50s today with 50s and 60s tomorrow. Winter arrives for a brief time on Wednesday...
Mild to begin the week