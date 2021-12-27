Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose resources were depleted by wildfires earlier this month thanks to the efforts of two men from Pottawatomie Co.

According to Steve and Kellie O’Shea, a convoy carrying an estimated $12,000 in donated hay, cattle feed, fence posts, and meals left the Onaga area Monday morning.

The donations were headed to Paradise, Kansas, which is located in Russell County.

The efforts were organized by two young Pottawatomie Co. farmers. Cody Zabel of Onaga, and TJ Minihan, of Wheaton/Onaga.

The O’Shea’s tell 13 NEWS Zabel and Minihan contacted several of their friends and fellow Pottawatomie farmers to round up the donations.

All the farmers who made contributions were between 28 and 35 years-old, according to the O’Sheas.

Those who did not donate supplies donated their time.

Mechanics provided free labor to get semis and trailers road ready, and Farmers State Bank of Westmoreland, Manhattan and Onaga has offered to cover the entire cost of fuel for the trip.

The convoy consisted of eight loads of hay/silage, a load of fence posts, and several frozen meals.

The Kansas Forest Service says that around 163,000 acres burned on Dec. 15, not the 400,000 that was first estimated. The Forest Service released a map showing the number of burned acres in each county.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.