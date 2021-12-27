Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 40-year-old Manhattan man is facing criminal charges after police say he jumped on the hood of a moving car during a fight over fishing poles.

According to the Riley Co. Police Dept., their agency filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th St. at 10:38 a.m. Christmas Eve.

Officials say Daniel Westgate, 40, of Manhattan, and a 42-year-old man were fighting over damage to three fishing poles.

Accoring to the report, when the 42-year-old man got in his vehicle and attempted to leave, Westgate jumped on the hood of the car and was eventually thrown off, suffering injuries to his ankles and head.

Westgate was taken to Via Christi, then booked into the Riley Co. Jail for criminal trespass. At the time of this report he remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on $2,000 bond.

The 42-year-old man’s name was not released in the report.

Officials say the estimated loss associated with the case is $90.

