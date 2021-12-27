COVID-19 concerns cancels Kansas and Harvard men’s hoops game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to COVID-19 concerns on Harvard’s men’s basketball team, the upcoming game between the Crimson and the Kansas men’s basketball team has been canceled.

Kansas Athletics said in a press release that a “combination of injuries and COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program” led to the cancellation.

The game was scheduled to be played Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will not be rescheduled this year. KU has now had back-to-back games canceled due to coronavirus concerns on the opposing team.

Kansas Athletics said that the program is searching for an opponent to fill the cancellation on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse. All tickets issued for the Harvard game will automatically be transferred with details of the new opponent once that is finalized.

