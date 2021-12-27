Annual Kwanzaa celebration held at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday season continues, the governor hosted the annual statehouse Kwanzaa celebration.

Kwanzaa is a celebration rooted in African-American culture that honors seven core principles including unity, creativity, and faith. Gov. Laura Kelly lit the first of the seven candles, each representing one of the holiday’s core principles.

“We’re here to celebrate Kwanzaa in the statehouse,” Rev. Shirley Heermance said. “The African people and culture are remembered here in our community, amongst our own people.”

Kwanzaa starts the day after Christmas, and runs to the first day of the New Year.

