Sunday night forecast: First cold front arrives tonight, 50s Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been a cloudy day, but ew have warmed up quite a bit after a warm front moved through earlier in the day. Temperatures today have been in the 60s, but our first of many cold fronts arrives tonight and will cool us down to the 40s and 50s for Monday. Rain chances also increase Monday night for eastern Kansas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. NW 5-10 mph.

We will once again be in the 60s on Tuesday afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. There may be an elevated fire danger Tuesday afternoon with south winds between 10-20 mph. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather though because we put an end to it Tuesday evening with a strong cold front that will bring in Canadian air. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the low to mid 20s with some parts of North-Central Kansas dropping to the teens.

The cold blast keeps us in the 30s for highs on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and light north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday morning will be cold in the teens for many and the afternoon will be a bit sunnier with temps in the mid 40s. South winds return New Year’s Eve and temperatures will hover around 50º during the day. Another strong cold front will bring in more Arctic air Friday night into the new year.

Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing on New Year’s Day and we will plummet into the teens and single digits Saturday night. How cold we actually get could still change, but we will undoubtedly be much colder to start January. There are also some signs of seeing some light snow Friday night into Saturday morning. This may not hold together, but if we were to see snow on Saturday, it would be our first snowfall of the season.

Saying goodbye to warm weather in the new year (WIBW)

Taking Action:

There is an opportunity for rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, best chances are east of Highway 75 in eastern Kansas. Tuesday looks warm again and breezy too so there may be an elevated fire danger during the day. We will likely start the new year cold with arctic air settling in during that time. We could also see snow next weekend. This would be our first snowfall of the season so check back for updates and prepare as needed.

