Sunday forecast: Warm and breezy with chance for sprinkles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a good Christmas Eve/Day, the nice weather continues to finish the weekend! Even better is that we are tracking two chances for rain and maybe a chance for snow New Year’s Day. We haven’t had at least 0.25″ of precipitation since November 10 and we’ll take anything we can get.

Today: Warm and mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S 15-25 mph, gusts of 35 mph. Chance for light rain sprinkles around midday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. NW 5-10 mph.

We briefly cool down to the 50s on Monday before returning to the 60s on Tuesday. There is a decent chance at seeing scattered rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be warm in the mid 60s again under mostly sunny skies and breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

A strong cold front moves through late Tuesday getting us down to 20º on Tuesday night. We become partly cloudy through the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 30s and winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills Wednesday will be in the 20s. We fall to the teens Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday look seasonal before we cool down big time. Cold air is likely on New Year’s Day, but it’s not certain if we’ll be extremely cold or just cold. Right now, have decided to keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s for highs and the teens for lows next weekend. However, the latest data indicates that we could be in the 20s for highs and single digits for lows.

We will also need to keep checking on a snow chance late New Year’s Day this coming weekend. If we see a storm system some through on Saturday, it will likely be cold enough for us to see snow instead of rain. Up to this forecast period, we have had a VERY nice winter. This looks to change this week and the pattern could continue through January.

Here comes the rain (and cold weather) (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Enjoy the warmer weather through Tuesday. It may be gloomy today and possibly rainy Tuesday morning, but we cool down in a hurry by Wednesday. There is an opportunity for rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, but chances will be along and east of Highway 75. We will likely start the new year cold with arctic air settling in during that time. We could also see snow next weekend. This would be our first snowfall of the season so check back for updates and prepare as needed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.