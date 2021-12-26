Advertisement

One Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s Christmas day and while most grocery stores and restaurants are closed, the Coffeehead coffee shop decided to keep its open sign on to join the other Christmas lights.

“I think everywhere is closed so it’s so depressing and you can’t get coffee everywhere so I just want us to be open so we have coffee for everyone’s caffeine or the bubba tea,” said Wu.

Owner Victoria Wu says customers were coming in non-stop all morning, and she’s thankful one of her helpers offered to come to deliver caffeine-filled gifts!

“She’s so nice, she said she wanted to come in to help you and she felt if it was just me by myself it would be so busy. As a business owner normally we don’t mind to be working on a holiday, to work on a holiday but for an employee that’s so crazy and we really appreciate it to have such a great employee.”

Wu said the coffee shop was open on Thanksgiving this year, which reflected in an increase of 20% in sales and more tips.

But for her, she is not opening on holidays for the money.

“I really care, it’s not about the money. I just want to serve the coffee on the holiday, I don’t want where like customers can’t get coffee if they really want coffee or the bubble tea,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
TPD says this Uhaul truck was stolen on Christmas Day.
U-Haul truck found after being stolen on Christmas Day morning
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases

Latest News

Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas
Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas
Gray TV - Earthquake in Assaria, KS
3.9 magnitude earthquake in Assaria Sunday morning
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during...
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared to play; Kelce not playing on Sunday
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge