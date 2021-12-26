One Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s Christmas day and while most grocery stores and restaurants are closed, the Coffeehead coffee shop decided to keep its open sign on to join the other Christmas lights.

“I think everywhere is closed so it’s so depressing and you can’t get coffee everywhere so I just want us to be open so we have coffee for everyone’s caffeine or the bubba tea,” said Wu.

Owner Victoria Wu says customers were coming in non-stop all morning, and she’s thankful one of her helpers offered to come to deliver caffeine-filled gifts!

“She’s so nice, she said she wanted to come in to help you and she felt if it was just me by myself it would be so busy. As a business owner normally we don’t mind to be working on a holiday, to work on a holiday but for an employee that’s so crazy and we really appreciate it to have such a great employee.”

Wu said the coffee shop was open on Thanksgiving this year, which reflected in an increase of 20% in sales and more tips.

But for her, she is not opening on holidays for the money.

“I really care, it’s not about the money. I just want to serve the coffee on the holiday, I don’t want where like customers can’t get coffee if they really want coffee or the bubble tea,” she said.

