Feeling blue? Add some color at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Feeling blue is being encouraged this winter at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

The library just opened the exhibit “Blue” at the Sabatini gallery earlier this month.

“This is all about the color blue different pigments, about where blue comes from in nature,” said the library’s Art Collection Curator Sherry Best.

“Since it’s rare, there’s not many sources for blues so we’re celebrating the color blue, it’s symbolism and everything you want to know about blue!”

Best said knowing how you react to the color will help you appreciate the exhibit.

“Thinking about the symbolism, having the blues, feeling the blues are there happy blues, sad blues?”

“It has a lot of emotional impact for people, the sky is blue when the sky is gray you don’t feel the same there’s actually few blues in foods there’s blue birds, there’s a few blue flowers some blue stones so since it’s rare enough when you see it it’s really noticeable.”

On the different shades of blue she said, “some blues you can dive right into others you want to give yourself a hug”.

Best hopes visitors will have a colorful response to the collection.

“What I hope they notice is just how many different shades of blue there are and maybe just see how it makes you feel how the different colors of blue have an impact us.”

The collection runs through February 27, 2022 and is open all the same hours as the library.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.