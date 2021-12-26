Dec. 26th is the last call for Topeka Zoo Lights & they are asking for Christmas trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo presents its second annual zoo lights this year, with several additions.

“We had reindeer and then we also lit up the whole zoo where last year it was half the zoo. We’ve seen a great number of people or repeat guests for this year as well as last year and bringing families back and that tradition for a holiday memory,” said Fawn Moser.

The money from each purchased ticket goes right back to the animals.

“It has been a great attendance we have exceeded last year’s attendance for Zoo Lights and we will wait until the very end because we want to see that very big annual goal that we have set. Zoo lights actually help with that, zoo lights are actually a fundraiser for the zoo’s operations so the community is supporting the zoo in more ways than just one, that support actually goes back to feeding the animals or buying the tool equipment that we need for animal care.”

If looking for other ways to support the animals at the zoo, you can donate your real Christmas trees.

“Dropping off your Christmas tree actually stops landfills from being filled up with trees that could be used for animals for something to play with or something to hide in. Then later those trees are collected and then mulched and then that can be put back into the flower beds,” Moser said.

If you would like to donate your clean Christmas trees, you can do so from now until January 8th. You can drop them off by the horseshoe courts off Munn Memorial Drive.

You can find more information on their Facebook page at Topeka Zoo.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.