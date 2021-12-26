Advertisement

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared to play; Kelce not playing on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hill was one of several Chiefs to be placed on the list this week.

Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang were also activated from the Covid-19 list and added to the injury report.

It was announced Sunday that Kelce, Bolton and Niang did not clear Covid protocols and will not play against the Steelers.

The Chiefs also have three assistant coaches out: Quarterback coach Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis and assistant line coach Corey Matthaei.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton remains out.

