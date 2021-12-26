3.9 magnitude earthquake in Assaria Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At 10:40am Sunday morning, the USGS reported a 3.9 magnitude earthquake 5 miles southeast of Assaria, KS. The USGS classified the quake as a “light” earthquake on their intensity scale.

This is the 19th earthquake to hit the area this month and the 9th earthquake to register at a 3.0 magnitude or higher. The largest of the recent earthquakes was a 4.3 magnitude quake on December 8. Very little to no damage can be expected from Sunday morning’s earthquake.

