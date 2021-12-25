Warmer tomorrow but with more clouds and stronger winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a beautiful day with plenty of sun and highs in the 50s, hope you had a chance to enjoy some outdoor activities.

The mild weather continues through Tuesday before a big drop in temperatures will be coming starting Wednesday. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week before temperatures moderate Thursday and Friday.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 30s in north-central KS, mid-upper 30s for the rest of northeast Kansas. Winds become light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 60s for most spots, some spots may be stuck in the upper 50s and others may be able to reach the upper 60s depending how much cloud cover there is. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph. There’s also a slight chance of light rain or sprinkles mainly near I-35 but it won’t amount to much if anything develops.

A brief cool down back in the 50s Monday before warming up on Tuesday however there will be some light rain Monday night that could linger into Tuesday morning. IF this occurs it may not be as warm on Tuesday. Regardless Tuesday will likely be the warmest day next week.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a cold front pushes through bringing temperatures down in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning and highs stuck in the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

The cold air lingers through the start of the New Year despite a brief warm up back to more seasonal highs by Thursday and Friday. Uncertainty also exists on just how cold next weekend will be and IF there is a storm system to monitor Saturday that could bring snow to the area on New Year’s Day. Too much uncertainty though so will keep the 8 day dry.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild weather through early next week. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Sunday afternoon, temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s to around 60° during the whole game and only dropping in the mid 50s by the end of the game so fairly consistent temperatures however gusts will be up to 35 mph. High to very high fire danger threat tomorrow due to the strong winds that will shift behind the front. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Arctic air is going to be settling in beginning Wednesday, prepare for more seasonal temperatures to end 2021 and begin the New Year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.