U-Haul truck stolen on Christmas Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say someone has stolen a U-Haul truck Christmas morning.

TPD said around 4:15 a.m., a U-Haul truck was stolen from 1351 SW Arvonia Place. The victim is a family traveling with most of their belongings, that were in the truck at the time it was stolen.

The truck is a 2021 Ford F650 with Arizona tag: AK25435.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.