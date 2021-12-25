U-Haul truck stolen on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say someone has stolen a U-Haul truck Christmas morning.
TPD said around 4:15 a.m., a U-Haul truck was stolen from 1351 SW Arvonia Place. The victim is a family traveling with most of their belongings, that were in the truck at the time it was stolen.
The truck is a 2021 Ford F650 with Arizona tag: AK25435.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.
You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.
