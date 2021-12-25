Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Updated Dec. 25th: Wichita Police identified the deceased suspect Saturday as 24-year-old Malik Rogers, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Rogers was on parole for previous felony convictions for attempted 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say the events leading up to the shooting began around 10:40 Friday, Dec. 24 when they responded to a business in the 4800 block of S. Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that happened earlier that morning. Police say that incident happened in the 500 block of S. Lulu.

At the business, officers contacted a 22-year-old woman who said Rogers entered her home without permission, punched her, and threatened her with a handgun.

Two officers went to arrest Rodgers at the 2600 block of S. Emporia for these domestic charges. They say when they made contact inside his apartment, he was not compliant and became physical. Both officers tried to subdue him with tasers, but Rodgers was able to lock himself in a bathroom.

Deceased suspect Malik Rogers points handgun at 2 officers after barricading himself in bathroom (Wichita Police Dept.)

Police say when the officers forced entry into the bathroom, Rogers had a gun pointed at them and fired multiple shots, hitting one in the arm, and the other in the leg. Both officers were able to get to safety, and are expected to make full recoveries at a local hospital.

Other officers responded and were able to contain Rodgers inside the apartment with the help pf the WPD SWAT team. Crisis negotiators were also on scene. After several attempts to communicate with him, they entered the apartment, where they found Rogers dead.

No officers fired shots, and the two injured have been with WPD for less than a year.

