Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was among two jailed for possession of methamphetamine after a Jackson Co. traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested for methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Tuesday night, Dec.21. It said a deputy stopped a 2019 Ford Escape near 126th and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic violation and during the stop, a deputy found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Richard Michael Lane, 40, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and making false information.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office also said Jennifer Leigh Crabill, 36, of Holton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Both were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

