Topeka mother and daughter supply on-duty officers with Christmas snacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers on duty in Topeka got a nice Christmas Eve surprise Friday night.

A Topeka woman and her daughter spent all of December collecting snacks, filling three baskets since the beginning of the month.

Friday night, they took those baskets to the Topeka Police Department. The pair say they wanted to show their appreciation for everything the officers do for the community.

“They can have snacks in their patrol cars, those working Christmas and Christmas Eve as a way to say thank you for everything they do for us,” Joy Shavey said. “They rarely hear ‘Thank You,’ so this is a way for us to give back to them.”

Shavey’s son is a Topeka Police officer, who was actually on shift Friday night.

