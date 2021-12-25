Topeka has elves and reindeer of its own spreading Christmas cheer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Warehouzz Management and the Topeka Housing Authority have elves and reindeer of their own this Christmas, to give kids something to unwrap.

Volunteers went door to door passing out a box of chips, when delivered, they invited the families to a toy giveaway happening at the Deer Creek Community Center.

“Families can come up and they can select a toy for Christmas so it is kind of our way of giving back. We are so appreciative of them and what they do for us in our community,” said Arnold Downing Sr.

In total, they stopped by three apartment complexes Western plaza, Echo Ridge, and Deer Creek.

Downing says they always look for a way to assist their family’s needs any way they can during the holiday season.

“This is one of the most special times of the year is Christmas and all because it’s an opportunity to give back to those who may not have, and we never judge we want to make things better for everybody. It’s just a little different, something different that they can look forward to or never experienced before, " he said.

Warehouzz Management owner, Chris Ware says one gift that is priceless is the smiles on kids faces.

“Especially with the horses, I was raised around horses and we want those back in the community and Topeka and it really feels good to see the smiles when they see the horses when they get the chips and a toy, and it’s all about the smiles to me,” Ware said.

