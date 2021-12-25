Advertisement

Salina Police looking for information about Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for the public’s help to solve a Christmas Eve hit-and-run that left one person with severe injuries.

Just after 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, the Salina Police Department said a 49-year-old male was crossing the street in the 500 block of S. Ohio St. and then was hit by an oncoming car, which fled the scene.

Officers said the victim sustained a severe head injury and compound fracture to one of his legs. He was rushed to Salina Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to Via Christi in Wichita.

SPD aid the vehicle has been described as a beige or tan 2003-2006 Toyota Camry. It would have sustained damage to the driver-side front corner and is missing the driver-side mirror. Police said it would probably have a damaged windshield as well.

If anyone has information about the hit and run, they should call Salina Police at 785-826-7210 or Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS tips can also be submitted anonymously online HERE.

