Over $10,000 donated to Christmas Bureau for Topeka families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $10,000 was donated to ensure Topeka families are able to have a happy holiday.

United Way Greater Topeka says it received a total of $10,378 in donations for the Christmas Bureau. It said the funds will help ensure those who signed up through the Bureau are adopted for the holiday.

UWGT even said every household who signed up for the Bureau was adopted by Dec. 1. There were 1,074 households with 3,592 individuals who were adopted.

However, UWGT did say there were not as many households who signed up as there have been in the past. In 2019 there were 1,640 households with 5,547 individuals and in 2020 there were 1,076 households with 3,562 individuals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.