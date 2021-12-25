One person dead, one injured in KCK Christmas Eve shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened Friday night. Officers went to a home on 73rd Place after hearing gunshots and found the two victims inside.

Names of the victims have not been released, and police did not disclose information about the condition of the injured person.

No arrests have been made.

