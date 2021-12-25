Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is dead after her SUV was struck by a semi in northeastern Kansas on Christmas Eve.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 75 in Brown County. The patrol said a semi was pulling out of a driveway when it was struck from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 46-year-old Socorro Mercado, who died in the accident. The patrol report did not state her hometown.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

