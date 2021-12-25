Last minute shoppers in MHK search for the perfect gifts

Advertisement

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last minute Christmas gift shoppers were searching for those final items to finish their Christmas lists.

Shoppers were looking for the perfect pair of shoes, just the right book, or even something unexpected.

“Last minute shopping is not something you should plan for, shelves are empty, you know, half the stores are closed at this point in time, so, yeah, don’t wait until the last minute.” Manhattan resident, Scott Stone says.

Some families game planned the next steps, while friends encouraged each other to keep looking until they found the perfect gifts.

“I’m sure I’ll probably still have more to look for, currently I got stuff for myself and not for anyone else.” Topeka resident, Kyle Kuhn says.

While others were getting worn down from having no luck at finding what they were looking for.

“Don’t wait ‘til the last minute, don’t do that to your friends, and drag them around like this, and then they want to stand on the side and watch you do interviews like this because they made you, but that’s all I have, Merry Christmas everybody!” Manhattan resident, Walter Carmickle says.

Some of the shoppers we spoke with said last minute shopping is their habit while others had other circumstances that prevented them from shopping sooner.

