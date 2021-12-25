Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor in a Kansas college town has dropped charges against two Black men whose murder and rape cases became a rallying cry for racial injustice protesters and celebrities.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Wednesday that she had moved to formally dismiss the first-degree murder case against Rontarus Washington Jr. and the rape case against Albert Wilson.

Josh Dubin, an attorney with the Innocence Project, which helped represent both men, said in email to the Lawrence Journal-World that he was “relieved and overjoyed.”

Washington’s case has faced a series of delays and one mistrial resulting from a hung jury. Valdez said in a statement that those delays raise questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system itself.

“A particular legal maxim holds true here: Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Valdez, who took office in January.

On Nov. 9, 2014, Justina Altamirano Mosso was found beaten to death in her home in Lawrence. Washington lived down the hall from the victim. During the trial, Washington admitted to entering Altamirano Mosso’s apartment and seeing her body, but he maintained that he did not kill her. The affidavit said he told police he was looking for change to steal. His defense suggested Altamirano Mosso’s estranged husband as a possible alternative suspect.

After a four-week 2019 trial ended with jurors unable to reach a verdict, Washington remained jailed until a judge reduced his bond to $500,000 from $750,000. Money to pay for his release was raised by Lawrence-area activists and businesses.

The case also became a flashpoint in the most recent Douglas County district attorney’s race, when Valdez defeated incumbent Charles Branson and another challenger.

Wilson was convicted of rape in 2019 after his accuser testified that he assaulted her at a popular bar in 2016 when he was a 20-year-old University of Kansas student and she was 17 years old. She said he then walked her to his house a couple of blocks away and assaulted her again before walking her back to the bar.

Supporters said the conviction was unfair because the jury was all-white and mostly female. Wilson’s case garnered the attention of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, who shared news articles and petitions that criticized Wilson’s conviction.

A judge granted a new trial in March, finding that his trial attorney failed to review hundreds of text messages from the accuser.

Valdez said her office initially offered a plea deal to Wilson, but negotiations with Wilson’s attorneys did not result in an agreement. Without that agreement, she said her office then approached the accuser about another possible resolution.

“She wanted to address Mr. Wilson directly and to convey to him the impact this entire experience has had on her,” Valdez said.

