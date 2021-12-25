Advertisement

Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Lamar Hunt was a champion of Black rights during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s. He grew up in conservative circles yet formed his own opinions of right and wrong. And when his football-loving son was born in 1965, those principles that Hunt instilled in his football franchise became instilled in Clark, who years later would succeed him as chairman of the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man ordered a gift for his dad, but somehow got a package that was supposed to go to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chad Morelli found two bottles of wine from The Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When he looked at the box, he noticed two different labels --- one had his name and address on it and the other had Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s name on it.

“I called around to all my friends, said hey did you send me wine for Christmas?,” Morelli said. “Nobody knew anything about it, so I did some Googling, some more internet searching, read the Christmas card that was addressed to Mr. Hunt, and kind of put all the pieces together.”

Morelli says he’s tried to call the Chiefs about the mix-up, but no one answered the phone on Friday.

