Kansas cities ranked among best to celebrate New Year’s in

FILE — Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Jan. 1,...
FILE — Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Jan. 1, 2017. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)(Craig Ruttle | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cities in Kansas were ranked among the best to watch the ball drop in.

With New Year’s just around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Cities for New Year’s. To find which cities are the best to safely ring the new year in the personal-finance website said it compared data such as safety and vaccination rates, quality food options and costs.

Source: WalletHub

Wichita came in at 73 with a rank of 72 for entertainment and food, 21 for costs and 77 for safety and accessibility. Kansas City came in at 89 with a rank of 71 for entertainment and food, 34 for costs and 98 for safety and accessibility.

The best cities to be in when the ball drops according to the study are as follows:

  • New York City, New York
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Orlando, Florida
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Miami, Florida
  • Washington, D.C.
  • San Francisco, California
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Houston, Texas

To read the full study or see where other states fall, click HERE.

