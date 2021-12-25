Advertisement

Hill cleared to play, Kelce “still has a shot” for Sunday Chiefs game

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown during the...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tyreek Hill will play in the Chiefs game on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID/Reserve list earlier in the week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schefter also said sources tell him tight end Travis Kelce “still has a shot” but has not yet been cleared.

Hill and Kelce were among several to be placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week.

Schefter said Kelce is expected to test for COVID multiple times by Sunday and the Chiefs will answer if he can play against the Steelers in the morning.

