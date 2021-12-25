Hill cleared to play, Kelce “still has a shot” for Sunday Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tyreek Hill will play in the Chiefs game on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID/Reserve list earlier in the week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schefter also said sources tell him tight end Travis Kelce “still has a shot” but has not yet been cleared.

Hill and Kelce were among several to be placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week.

Schefter said Kelce is expected to test for COVID multiple times by Sunday and the Chiefs will answer if he can play against the Steelers in the morning.

Travis Kelce still is expected to take multiple COVID tests by tomorrow but Chiefs expect to get an answer Sunday morning as to whether their tight end can play vs. the Steelers. https://t.co/sP5zosUNYW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.