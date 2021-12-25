Advertisement

Family disappointed after killer sentenced to 6 years

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Relatives of a slain Kansas City man expressed frustration Wednesday after the killer was sentenced to six years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County Judge Bryan Round told the family of Cameron Douglas that his hands were “tied” before he sentenced Jason Cook to the maximum term allowed.

Cook, who’s 24, initially was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the January 2019 apartment complex killing.

But a Jackson County jury instead decided to convict Cook of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after his defense attorney argued that Cook was acting in self-defense. The jury recommended that Cook serve three years on each count.

Surveillance footage showed an apparent argument that ended with the 23-year-old Douglas turning to walk away before turning back toward the shooter with his hands in his pockets. That’s when gunfire erupted.

“I pray that you’ll forgive me one day,” Cook told Douglas’ family, “but honestly I could see that not happening.” '

Douglas’ father, Bishop Frank Douglas, said it has been a “living hell” since his son died. He said that his son’s daughter just turned 3 and never had a Christmas with her father.

“I’m not angry,” he said outside the courthouse. “I’m just disappointed because anger left in October in the sense that we didn’t get justice served.”

