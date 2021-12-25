Christmas will be mild this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hope you can get outside to enjoy the beautiful day it will be. While it will be warmer tomorrow, there will be more clouds and wind so today will be the day to enjoy being outside.

We’ll have unseasonably mild temperatures continuing Monday and Tuesday before wrapping up the year with temperatures near or below average for late December.

Precipitation wise: There is a rain chance for Monday night which may linger into Tuesday morning. Some areas especially east of HWY 75 may get more than 0.10″. Other than that chance of precipitation one model is indicating a slight chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning and if that occurs it would be cold enough for light snow but as of now will keep the forecast dry.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low 22 (WIBW)

Today (Christmas): Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds become light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 60s for most spots, some spots may be stuck in the upper 50s and others may be able to reach the upper 60s. Winds SE/S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. There’s also a slight chance of light rain or sprinkles mainly near I-35 but will keep it dry for now.

A brief cool down back in the 50s Monday before warming up on Tuesday however there will be some light rain Monday night that could linger into Tuesday morning. IF this occurs it may not be as warm on Tuesday. Regardless Tuesday will likely be the warmest day next week.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a cold front pushes through bringing temperatures down in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning and highs stuck in the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

The cold air lingers through the start of the New Year despite a brief warm up back to more seasonal highs by Thursday and Friday. Uncertainty also exists on just how cold next weekend will be.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild weather through early next week. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s to around 60° during the whole game and only dropping in the mid 50s by the end of the game so fairly consistent temperatures however gusts will be up to 30 mph. Arctic air is going to be settling in beginning Wednesday, prepare for more seasonal temperatures to end 2021 and begin the New Year.

