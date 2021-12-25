Christmas Eve shoppers hit the stores for last-minute gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the day before Christmas, some have their presents picked up, ready and under the tree, but some still need to pick up a couple of things.

13 NEWS stopped by Academy Sports and Outdoors and asked around to see what everyone is getting on Christmas eve and how this year compares to 2020. Academy’s store director, Steve Saunders, noticed a slight change when it came to customers in-store.

“I think foot traffic has been improved,” said Saunders. “I think a lot of more people are coming out to the stores, but we still see people taking advantage of our curb side and our buy online, pick up in store.”

Marc Serrano shared with 13 news his thoughts on the convenience curbside or online pick-up provides to consumers.

“It’s just easier,” said Serrano. “It is so much easier, because you can start doing it at your own convenience whenever you want to.”

Tamara Frye was out shopping on Christmas eve to pick–up some last-minute things, the stocking stuffers.

“Every year, I am out on Christmas eve buying stocking stuffers,” said Frye.

When asked by 13 NEWS own Eric Ives why she is out shopping for stocking stuffers when that is Santa’s task, Frye replied “I know, I know.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.