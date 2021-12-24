Advertisement

Topeka Police Locate Past Assault Suspect

25-year-old, Jeremiah Hubbard-Thomas, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on past assault charges.(TPD)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On December 20, the Topeka Police Department got a call for service reference to a past assault in the 3800 Block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police conducted a thorough investigation, then detectives issued an Attempt To Locate for a suspect related to the incident.

On December 23, at around 4:55 pm, 25-year-old, Jeremiah Hubbard-Thomas, of Topeka was located and taken into custody without incident. Hubbard-Thomas was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on criminal charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated criminal threat.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

