Topeka families gets toys, pizza for Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 100 Topekans got to enjoy a Christmas experience in East Topeka.

Family entertainment company KidzTrapp invited 25 families to celebrate Christmas Friday afternoon.

The kids were able to enjoy some inflatables, pizza, and, of course, a few Christmas gifts.

KidzTrapp owners say the event is their way of giving back to the community.

“It’s a whole 360,” Nakisha Bryant said. “Actually, this is our first Christmas in Kansas in a long time. We have watched other cities do huge toy drives. We wanted to get back to our community and show you guys what we learned.”

Sponsors included Kulture Innovations, 4Real 4Real Drip, and Epic Overstock.

