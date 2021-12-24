Advertisement

Topeka families gets toys, pizza for Christmas

Family entertainment company KidzTrapp invited 25 families to celebrate Christmas Friday...
Family entertainment company KidzTrapp invited 25 families to celebrate Christmas Friday afternoon(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 100 Topekans got to enjoy a Christmas experience in East Topeka.

Family entertainment company KidzTrapp invited 25 families to celebrate Christmas Friday afternoon.

The kids were able to enjoy some inflatables, pizza, and, of course, a few Christmas gifts.

KidzTrapp owners say the event is their way of giving back to the community.

“It’s a whole 360,” Nakisha Bryant said. “Actually, this is our first Christmas in Kansas in a long time. We have watched other cities do huge toy drives. We wanted to get back to our community and show you guys what we learned.”

Sponsors included Kulture Innovations, 4Real 4Real Drip, and Epic Overstock.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision surpasses goal in just 7 hours
A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the...
I-70 crash victim fighting for his life after military Humvee crashes through barrier, collides with his car
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Lyle Miller, 41
Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide

Latest News

Last minute shoppers search for the perfect gift
Last minute shoppers in MHK search for the perfect gifts
On the day before Christmas, some have their presents picked up, ready and under the tree, but...
Christmas Eve shoppers hit the stores for last-minute gifts
On the day before Christmas, some have their presents picked up, ready and under the tree, but...
Last minute shopping on Christmas Eve
Thanks to the William N. Pennington Foundation, almost $150-thousand worth of presents will be...
Topeka has elves and reindeer of its own spreading Christmas cheer
Kansas high court affirms murder conviction
Kansas high court affirms murder conviction for man who sold methamphetamine