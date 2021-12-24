Soldier Township fire extinguishes Christmas Eve blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze on a three-car detached shop on Christmas Eve.

The Soldier Township Fire Department says just before noon on Christmas Eve, firefighters were called to a blaze on NW Silverstone.

Firefighters extinguish a blaze in Soldier Township on Dec. 24, 2021. (CTSY: Landon Stuke) (Landon Stuke - Soldier Township Fire Department)

Upon arrival, crews said a detached three car shop was engulfed in flames.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

