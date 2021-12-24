Pride of Wildcat Land gifted new facility named after longtime director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pride of Wildcat Land will get a new space next to Memorial Stadium named after longtime marching band director Dr. Frank Tracz.

Kansas State University says its request to name the new band hall in honor of Dr. Frank Tracz, longtime professor of music and director of bands, was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Dec. 15. The gift to name the hall, which will be situated on the northwest side of Memorial Stadium after renovation work, was made by Ward and Brenda Morgan of Manhattan.

K-State said the Tracz Family Band Hall will provide the Pride of Wildcat Land with designated rehearsal, storage and office space next to the football stadium where the band practices. The Morgan’s gift, along with other philanthropic support, will fund the renovation which is expected to begin in Spring 2022 and be completed by the end of the year.

The University said Ward Morgan earned his degree in management in 1993. The Morgans have supported a variety of programs at the University, from athletics to McCain Auditorium to the College of Business Administration. Their love for the band inspired them to give to the band hall project.

“We are so blessed at Kansas State to have such an amazing band and to have Frank Tracz be the one who directs it all,” the Morgans said. “To see The Pride all under one roof fills our hearts with joy. To see the new facility named for the Tracz family is more than deserving.”

K-State said Tracz is excited about the band’s equipment, offices and practice areas to all being located in one place and said that the band hall has been a goal of his since he started at the university in 1993 - the same year Ward graduated.

“To have the entire athletic band program, including Classy Cats, color guard, twirlers, drumline, Cat bands, volleyball band, pub crawl band and the marching band, all rehearse in one building is amazing,” Tracz said. “I was at the dedication of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and I will always remember Coach Snyder talking about his family and the football family; I feel the same about my family and the band family. I am humbled, honored and so very proud to have this band hall named after my ‘family.’ I am so very grateful to all the donors who made this possible. We play for you. Thank you.”

