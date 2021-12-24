New Kansas form requirements for child welfare cases to take effect Jan. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New rules for forms required for Child In Need of Care proceedings will take effect on Jan. 1.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has adopted amendments to Rule 174 which expand the number of Kansas Judicial Council forms required when entering orders in Child In Need of Care cases. The amendments take effect on Jan. 1.

The Court said the new required forms include orders issued in adjudication, disposition, termination of parental rights, and Indian Child Welfare Act proceedings. Also, it said rulings on a child’s placement in a qualified residential treatment program and requested review of a child’s change of placement will be required.

According to the Court, usage of the forms ensures the child in need of care proceedings remains compliant with the federal Adoption and Safe Families Act and the Revised Kansas Code for Care of Children.

CINC forms can be found HERE.

The Court said the Judicial Council website also has a form to use to subscribe to get an email when new or updated CINC forms are posted.

