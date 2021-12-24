Legislation introduced to tackle VA claims backlog, accelerate veterans benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has introduced legislation to tackle the VA’s claims backlog and accelerate getting owed benefits to veterans.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) to introduce bipartisan legislation that would tackle the Department of Veterans Affairs’ claims backlogs and provide them with timelier access to earned benefits.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve a VA system that provides access to their earned benefits in a timely and reasonable manner,” said Sen. Moran. “These changes and improvements to the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Board of Veterans’ Appeals would help hire and retain quality staff at VBA and the board, make improvements to the veterans disability claims process and increase access to medical disability examinations for veterans who live abroad. I appreciate working with Sen. Tester in leading these reforms to improve the veteran experience within the department and the board.”

Moran said the Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2021 would bolster employee recruitment for the Board of Veterans’ Appeals and improve the VA’s scheduling of medical disability exams through increasing communication between contractors who conduct the exams, Veterans Service Organizations and attorneys who help veterans with claims.

“When it comes to receiving the support they’ve earned, veterans need to know their claims will be fairly, accurately and quickly decided,” said Sen. Tester. “Our bipartisan bill will make it easier for folks to obtain their VA benefits, by cutting down the timeline for processing claims, increasing transparency over the process, and reducing backlogs across a system that was created to efficiently serve those who served us.”

Among its many provisions, Moran said the legislation would:

Require the Board of Veterans’ Appeals to set up a competitive internship program to attract high-performing law students, and a competitive “honors program” to provide certain incentives for high-performing entry-level attorneys;

Enhance VA’s Disability Benefits Questionnaires to help veterans save time during the claims process by allowing them to fill out the forms in advance;

Require VA contractors to contact a veteran’s representative, in addition to the veteran, when establishing contact with a veteran to schedule an exam;

Instruct VA to improve the department’s outreach efforts and work with veterans groups to educate veterans on how contract disability exams are scheduled; and

Authorize the department to provide instant, electronic notification of claims decisions—allowing for quicker delivery of benefits, especially amidst COVID-related mail delays.

“The pandemic created disruptions within the VA disability claims process, causing issues with compensation and pension exams and creating delays on multiple fronts,” said Kristina Keenan, Associate Director, National Legislative Service, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). “The VFW supports the Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2021 which addresses the claims backlog through a variety of initiatives. It would require disability exam contractors to improve their communications with veterans and their claims representative to schedule exams. It would provide an option for veterans to receive electronic notifications, avoiding delays with regular mail. It would also create recruiting incentives to attract more attorneys to the Board of Veterans Appeals. The VFW thanks Senator Tester and Senator Moran for addressing this important issue to ensure that veterans receive their earned benefits in a timely manner.”

Moran said various VSOs have applauded the effort to improve the claims process and provide veterans with timely benefits.

“Vietnam Veterans of America fully supports the Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2021,” said Greg Nembhard, Benefits Director, Vietnam Veterans of America. “This legislation, when enacted, will empower service officers with the tools and resources necessary to provide effective support to veterans and their families. Additionally, the development of an electronic notification system will require access to these resources and will foster greater transparency, timeliness, and accurate delivery of benefits, allowing service officers to see, in real-time, decisions and other notifications being transmitted to veterans and their family members.”

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

