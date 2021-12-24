Advertisement

KDWP set to open additional Emporia research office

FILE - Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism
FILE - Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is set to open a new research office in Emporia.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says a second Emporia location will provide it with additional storage, laboratory and office space. The new location will also afford the Emporia Research and Survey staff the ability to scale future research efforts.

KDWP said it purchased the former Dynamic Discs building at 301 W Sixth Ave. earlier in the fall. It said the agency’s 1330 Merchant St. location will remain its full-service office for public services like fishing and hunting licenses, boat registrations and park permits.

Currently, the Department said 14 full-time employees with specialties in fisheries, furbearers, migratory birds, wildlife disease and upland game animals operate out of the agency’s 4,250-square-foot Merchant St. location.

In addition to more spacious working quarters, the KDWP said the newly-acquired office space will benefit research programs such as increasing federal grant opportunities related to invasive species and will also allow staff to house larger equipment and create room for dedicated lab space.

“Our laboratory is currently housed in our compound across the interstate from King Lake,” Koch explained. “It’s a salvaged maintenance shop from the 1970s, so we’re really looking forward to having a modern lab facility that will meet current and future needs of our biologists.”

The Department said the new facility will not just meet the needs of the state agency, but will also welcome faculty and staff from nearby Emporia State University to frequent the new lab facility.

“The partnership between KDWP and ESU has always been a very positive one, which we look forward to continuing,” said Koch. “Our expansion, combined with ESU’s new Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC), will create a top-notch learning and research environment for many years to come.”

KDWP said it entered a cooperative agreement with ESU in the 1980s when it first started to operate out of the Merchant St. location, and fortunately for both parties, that partnership has grown stronger with time.

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with KDWP,” said Brent Thomas, dean of ESU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “Our partnership with KDWP has helped our faculty provide students with a diverse array of research opportunities, internships and hands-on applied learning. In addition, many new and exciting collaborations are forming now that we have opened the PAROC facility and hired Dr. Rachel Bowes as our new endowed professor of aquatic sciences.”

The Department said its Emporia Research and Survey office at 1830 Merchant St. is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays and the front desk can be reached at 620-342-0658.

