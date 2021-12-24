Advertisement

Kansas High Court searches for parent to fill position on state child welfare task force

FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One parent with experience in the child welfare system will be chosen as a voting member of the Task Force on Permanency Planning.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it needs a parent with experience in the child welfare system to serve on its Task Force on Permanency Planning.

The Court said the Task Force is a multi-disciplinary committee that examines and makes recommendations for improvements to child welfare court proceedings. It includes professionals who work in the field - including:

  • Judges;
  • Guardians ad litem;
  • Representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocate® programs;
  • Mental health and substance abuse providers;
  • Representatives of the Department for Children and Families; and
  • Youth with experience in the child welfare system.

The Court said the volunteer chosen to fill the position will be a voting member of the task force and serve a four-year term. They will be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings calculated at the same rate as for state employees.

To be considered for the position, the Court said residents must complete the online parent representative application HERE.

Applications will be open until Feb. 28, 2022.

The Court said the Task Force on Permanency Planning approves, monitors and helps implement projects which include:

  • Certification of Court Appointed Special Advocate® and citizen review board programs statewide;
  • Child welfare training;
  • Annual child in need of care and juvenile offender codebooks;
  • Revision of child in need of care and juvenile offender forms;
  • Special projects that are designed to meet state and federal requirements; and
  • Legislative testimony.

