Kansas high court affirms murder conviction for man who sold methamphetamine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed murder convictions and sentences for a man who sold methamphetamine to a person who died of a subsequent overdose.

On direct appeal, the Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,961: State of Kansas v. Michael J. Pearce, it affirmed Pearce’s Miami Co. District Court convictions and sentences for first-degree felony murder, criminal threat and distribution of methamphetamine.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held there was no extraordinary intervening event that worked to sever the causal connection between the victim’s death and his participation in the felony of the distribution of meth.

The Court said it also rejected Pearce’s claim the court violated his common-law right to a jury trial under section 5 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights by making judicial findings of his previous convictions to establish his sentence.

