Advertisement

Kansas high court affirms murder conviction for man who sold methamphetamine

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed murder convictions and sentences for a man who sold methamphetamine to a person who died of a subsequent overdose.

On direct appeal, the Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,961: State of Kansas v. Michael J. Pearce, it affirmed Pearce’s Miami Co. District Court convictions and sentences for first-degree felony murder, criminal threat and distribution of methamphetamine.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held there was no extraordinary intervening event that worked to sever the causal connection between the victim’s death and his participation in the felony of the distribution of meth.

The Court said it also rejected Pearce’s claim the court violated his common-law right to a jury trial under section 5 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights by making judicial findings of his previous convictions to establish his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision surpasses goal in just 7 hours
A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the...
I-70 crash victim fighting for his life after military Humvee crashes through barrier, collides with his car
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Lyle Miller, 41
Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide

Latest News

Puruckers reunited with Thunderbird
Family reunited with stolen Thunderbird after passerby recalls seeing it on News
FILE - A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in...
Emporia Fire offers cash reward for information about Merchant St. arson
FILE - Broadband
Kansas opens applications for Broadband Acceleration Grant Program
FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
Kansas High Court searches for parent to fill position on state child welfare task force
FILE
New Kansas form requirements for child welfare cases to take effect Jan. 1