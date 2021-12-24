Kansas Emergency Management starts to collect damage assessments from historic winds, wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has started to collect damage assessments from counties affected by the recent wind storm and wildfires.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says in a Facebook post that it has teamed up with county emergency managers to collect damage assessments of damages that happened between Dec. 15 and Dec. 23.

KDEM said it has also started to collect damage assessments for utilities, roads and public-owned buildings.

According to the Department, the federal Public Assistance Program can fund repairs, restorations, reconstructions or replacements of public facilities or infrastructure that meets eligibility requirements and has been damaged or destroyed due to disaster. Eligible recipients include state, local, county and township governments or other political subdivisions of the state, Tribes and certain non-profit organizations which provide essential services of a government nature to the public.

KDEM said farmers and ranchers with damage to equipment, outbuildings, crops, livestock and more should contact their County Emergency Board, which is headed by the Farm Service Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or their county extension agent. It said the boards report damages to the State Emergency Board in Manhattan which is then reported to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, who is then responsible for requesting that assistance.

The Department said individuals who sustained damages between that time period should contact their insurance company and county emergency manager to request assistance from volunteer agencies. They can also call 211 and the United Way will make referrals to organizations who may be able to help.

KDEM said it coordinates resources and gathers damage assessments to support a governor’s request for federal assistance. It said all disasters start and end locally.

