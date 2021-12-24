Kansas cities ranked among top 100 to spend Christmas in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Christmas just a day away, two cities in Kansas were ranked among the top 100 to spend the holidays in.

With spending over the holidays protected up to $859 billion for 2021, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations. To find which cities offer a holly jolly holiday, even during the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website said it looked at the biggest U.S. cities based on indicators of safe and affordable Christmas. data sets ranged from the availability of Christmas traditions to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the city’s total overall generosity.

Wichita came in at 31 with a rank of 89 for traditions and fun, 10 for observance, 73 for generosity, 61 for shopping and 1 for costs.

Kansas City came in at 68 with a rank of 34 for traditions and fun, 22 for observance, 69 for generosity, 75 for shopping and 92 for costs.

The study found the best cities to spend the holidays are:

Atlanta, GA

Orlando, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Pittsburgh, PA

San Francisco, CA

The cities with the least holiday cheer are as follows:

North Las Vegas, NV

San Bernadino, CA

Hialeah, FL

Henderson, NV

Laredo,TX

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

