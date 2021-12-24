Advertisement

Kansas attorney faces 6-month suspension after failing to keep up with administrative requirements

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Kansas attorney failed to keep up with administrative requirements of being admitted to practice law in the state, such as registration fees and continuing education, he was sentenced to a 6-month suspension.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in ﻿Case No. 123818: In the Matter of Brent L. Winterberg, a hearing panel found he violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct which requires due diligence and communication as well as prohibits misconduct including dishonestly or misrepresentation and misconduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.

The panel said it recommended Winterberg be suspended from the practice of law for 90 days.

After arguments on the findings and recommendations, the Court said it entered an administrative order to suspend Winterberg from practicing in Kansas because he had not paid the attorney registration fee, fulfilled the minimum continuing legal education requirements or paid the continuing legal education non-compliance fee.

Based on the failures, the Court said the disciplinary administrator recommended a 6-month suspension with a required reinstatement hearing before being allowed to practice law again. It agreed.

