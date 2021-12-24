Advertisement

Hospitals across NE Kansas feeling strain with recent COVID surge

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hospitals in Northeast Kansas continue to experience stress with the uptick in COVID-19 patients and shorter staffing levels.

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka recently modified their policies to accommodate both challenges.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus reported Thursday their critical care unit is 95 percent full and seven staff members are isolated.

In Manhattan, Ascension Via Christ Hospital President Bob Copple said the spike in COVID patients adds to the stress of an already busy time of year.

“We’ve had six COVID-positive patients in our ICU for well over a week and they’re all on ventilators,” he explained.

“No one recovers from that stage of COVID quickly and it wouldn’t surprise me if a week from now those six patients are all on ventilators in those ICU beds.”

Coppler said many non-COVID patients are prone to being transferred.

That stress is also fueled by the second challenge of dealing with a smaller staff.

“Every time you lose somebody, you basically take a bed out of service,” he said.

“Any hospital who’s lost five nurses, which isn’t too bad considering turnover, they just took five beds out of service and that’s why you see the pressue not just in Kansas but everywhere having actually less capacity now than when we started the pandemic.”

Copple said what needs to be done now is to protect the workers.

“If they’re sick, we have a problem very quickly,” he said.

“That’s why it’s so important to have the community mitigation strategies because our staff lives in the community and I know people don’t like to mask or social distance but there is a downstream impact.”

Copple said in planning sessions for how to improve the facility, he discussed plans for expanding the intensive care unit.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
Skyler Wilson, 32
Auburn man arrested after traffic stop finds stolen items

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi is one of several area hospitals seeing the double challenge of smaller...
Hospitals across NE Kansas feeling strain with recent COVID surge
HHHS launches a new campaign to help animals isolate themselves from diseases
Helping Hands Humane Society hopes to raise $40,000 for new addition
HHHS launches a new campaign to help animals isolate themselves from diseases
HHHS launches a new campaign to help animals isolate from diseases
Alma City Hall
Alma sued by natural gas supplier over $172K charge from February cold snap