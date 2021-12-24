Helping Hands Humane Society hopes to raise $40,000 for new addition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Helping Hands is launching a new campaign they say will greatly benefit the animals at the shelter.

“We’re also building two isolation wards for the shelter while it’s in that remodeling the area back there those isolation spaces are going to help us. For the dogs it’s going to help us treat Parvo and be able to house puppies that are positive for Parvo separate from other dogs back there,” said Grace Clinton.

Canine Parvovirus, better known as Parvo, is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs.

Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk, this year, Helping Hands had more than 40 positive cases of it.

“If you take your dog to Bark Park or walk them on the sidewalk or common areas, lots of places people take their dog, they are going to be exposed to parvo. Vaccines are super important, a lot of the time we get puppies in that have already been exposed to parvo,” she said.

Their changes won’t only help dogs, but cats as well!

“For cats, it will be an isolation space for contagious diseases amongst cats and keep our animals here a lot healthier some of the diseases we will treat back there are upper respiratory disease and Ringworm.”

Clinton says the isolation kennels aren’t cheap, they hope to raise a total of $40,000.

“These kennels would help out immensely. Not only would it help us expand the number of animals we have in the shelter and accept those animals in but, we would be able to keep the animals already exposed,” said Clinton.

