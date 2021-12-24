Advertisement

Helping Hands Humane Society hopes to raise $40,000 for new addition

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Helping Hands is launching a new campaign they say will greatly benefit the animals at the shelter.

“We’re also building two isolation wards for the shelter while it’s in that remodeling the area back there those isolation spaces are going to help us. For the dogs it’s going to help us treat Parvo and be able to house puppies that are positive for Parvo separate from other dogs back there,” said Grace Clinton.

Canine Parvovirus, better known as Parvo, is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs.

Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk, this year, Helping Hands had more than 40 positive cases of it.

“If you take your dog to Bark Park or walk them on the sidewalk or common areas, lots of places people take their dog, they are going to be exposed to parvo. Vaccines are super important, a lot of the time we get puppies in that have already been exposed to parvo,” she said.

Their changes won’t only help dogs, but cats as well!

“For cats, it will be an isolation space for contagious diseases amongst cats and keep our animals here a lot healthier some of the diseases we will treat back there are upper respiratory disease and Ringworm.”

Clinton says the isolation kennels aren’t cheap, they hope to raise a total of $40,000.

“These kennels would help out immensely. Not only would it help us expand the number of animals we have in the shelter and accept those animals in but, we would be able to keep the animals already exposed,” said Clinton.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
Skyler Wilson, 32
Auburn man arrested after traffic stop finds stolen items

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi is one of several area hospitals seeing the double challenge of smaller...
Hospitals across NE Kansas feeling strain with recent COVID surge
Ascension Via Christi is one of several area hospitals seeing the double challenge of smaller...
Hospitals across NE Kansas feeling strain with recent COVID surge
HHHS launches a new campaign to help animals isolate themselves from diseases
HHHS launches a new campaign to help animals isolate from diseases
Alma City Hall
Alma sued by natural gas supplier over $172K charge from February cold snap