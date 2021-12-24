Advertisement

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the...
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said.

Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.

Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House COVID-19 protocols. She is to be tested again on Monday.

The aide also is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had tested negative earlier this week and every day during the prior week, Harris’ office said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Friday delivered doughnuts and holiday greetings to the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94.

“You are so special and we really do appreciate you and we thank you,” she told them.

Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, Harris’ office said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision surpasses goal in just 7 hours
A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the...
I-70 crash victim fighting for his life after military Humvee crashes through barrier, collides with his car
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Lyle Miller, 41
Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide

Latest News

Last minute shoppers search for the perfect gift
Last minute shoppers in MHK search for the perfect gifts
On the day before Christmas, some have their presents picked up, ready and under the tree, but...
Christmas Eve shoppers hit the stores for last-minute gifts
On the day before Christmas, some have their presents picked up, ready and under the tree, but...
Last minute shopping on Christmas Eve
Thanks to the William N. Pennington Foundation, almost $150-thousand worth of presents will be...
Topeka has elves and reindeer of its own spreading Christmas cheer
Kansas high court affirms murder conviction
Kansas high court affirms murder conviction for man who sold methamphetamine